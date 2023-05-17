Virgin River renewed by Netflix: How many seasons will the series have?

Netflix has announced some renewals of many fan-favorite series recently, such as The Diplomat, The Night Agent or Ginny & Georgia. However, not everything is political and spy thrillers on the platform. As they have also announced that beloved drama Virgin Rivers will be renewed.

The show is a mixture of romance and family drama in a small town setting. The series follows Melinda “Mel” Monroe, a midwife and nurse practitioner who moves to the remote Northern California town of Virgin River to start over.

The series stars Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Jenny Cooper, Lauren Hammersley, Annette O’Toole, Tim Matheson and more. As the ‘Virgin Rivers’ will premiere its fifth season, fans want to know how much longer it will last.

Virgin River: How many seasons will there be on Netflix?

Ahead of the fifth season premiere on Netflix (Sept. 7.), the streamer has confirmed that it has been renewed for at least one more season. So fans can rest assured that they will be getting a sixth installment.

Patrick Sean Smith served as the new showrunner for Season 5, and told Netflix’s Tudum that they “got great things in store for our fans worldwide.” As the fourth installment ended with some big questions, fans have been dying to know how it will continue.

“What you can expect from Season 5 is a lot of answers to the questions you have been waiting for,” executive producer and writer Erin Cardillo told Tudum. The producers also teased that there were new characters coming to the show.