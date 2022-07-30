Virgin River became one of the most watched series in the world and in the entire Netflix catalog a few weeks ago. The fifth season has already been confirmed and here we tell you everything you need to know.

Virgin River Season 5: When will it be released and what will happen with Jack and Mel

Virgin River premiered its fourth season on Netflix on July 10. The series dethroned the Duffer brothers' acclaimed hit Stranger Things as the most-watched series in the catalog with 105.4 million hours viewed. While the fantasy drama came in second place with 74.9 million hours viewed.

The fifth season is a fact since the premiere of the third season of the series in July 2021, as the production company decided to bet on the project and confirm two more seasons of the drama based on the novel by Robyn Carr.

One of the highlights of the show are its landscapes. The shooting of the first season took place in Vancouver and went through Snug Cove, New Westminster, Squamish Agassiz and Port Coquitlam in British Columbia.

Virgin River: Expected changes for Season 5

It can be expected that the upcoming episodes will be a bit different, due to the fact that there is a new showrunner in charge of overseeing the show from season five onwards. Which means that yes, there will be several more seasons in theory.

Patrick Sean Smith is the one chosen to continue with the show and is credited with work such as The Greek and Chasing Life. He replaced Sue Tenney, who helmed the show since its inception in 2019. The news broke last week when the show's official account shared the start of filming along with the production team and cast.

When Patrick was asked the reason for his replacement, the director only replied, "Sue had moved on to other projects" and added, "I worked with Netflix on Dolly Parton's Heartstrings, so we had a pre-existing relationship. I was already a fan and was very excited when they came to me with the possibility. The cast really cares about the show and the fans, and they want to deliver the best show possible. I think they've done that for the past four seasons, so it makes it easier for me to choose. Pick up the ball and keep running through season 5 and beyond."

Virgin River: What will happen between Jack and Mel?

Spoiler Alert - The arrival of the new episodes ended the doubt about Jack's paternity. The Season 4 finale revealed that he is the father of Mel's child and not Charmaine's unborn twins.

Which confirms that Jack and Mel will be together during the next season, in theory. What we have to wait for is to know if Vince is dead or unconscious, after Preacher knocked him out for threatening to hurt Paige. It is not yet known exactly what will happen with the main couple and the rest of the characters.

What is a fact is the great relationship between the main characters, Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson. Who plays Jack has confessed the great affection he has for his partner during an interview with Glamour.

"She's such a great person and such a good actress. She's so honest with who she is, and it shows on screen. I think it's a big part of why we've managed to bring this relationship to the screen. Anyway, I speak for myself. I just have great respect for her as a person and as an artist. You can't really fight that when you really dig somebody. So, we're lucky. The audience is lucky. It's always fun to hear what could come out of her mouth at any time", Henderson confessed.

'Virgin River Season 5' Release date

The premiere date for the fifth season has not yet been confirmed, but filming has already begun. Filming began on July 18 and is scheduled to finish, if all goes well, on November 10 of this year. Which means we could see the new chapters in mid-2023.

Martin was one of the first to confirm that the cast had returned to work on set. The actor posted on his Instagram profile an image of him dressed as his character. "Jack is back! Day 1 of filming #virginriver season 5: feels good to be back in tall boots. hope you enjoy season 4 tomorrow!" the actor confirmed a few weeks ago.

On the other hand, some returns are already confirmed. Tim Matheson will be back as Dr. Vernon "Doc" Mullins, Annette O'Toole as Hope McCrea, Colin Lawrence as John "Preacher" Middleton, Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady, Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie, Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes, Zibby Allen as Brie Sheridan, Marco Grazzini as Mike Valenzuela, Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts, Mark Ghanimé as Dr. Cameron Hayek, Kai Bradbury as Denny Cutler, Teryl Rothery as Muriel, Nicola Cavendish as Connie, Stacey Farber as Tara Anderson, Gwynyth Walsh as Jo Ellen and Chase Petriw as Christopher.