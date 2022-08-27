The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards are almost here. Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X and more are nominated. Here, check out at what time and how to watch or stream the ceremony.

VMAS 2022: When and how to watch or stream the MTV Video Music Awards

It’s almost time for one of the most iconic, chaotic and unpredictable events of the year: the MTV Video Music Awards 2022. If you don’t want to miss the performances of your favorite artists, here check out when and how to watch the ceremony online.

The VMAS will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow lead the nominations with seven each. Then, Doja Cat and Harry Styles have six, while Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and the Weeknd have all five each.

This year’s performers include Anitta, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Panic at the Disco, Maneskin, Nicki Minaj, BLACKPINK, Lizzo, Kane Brown, Eminem with Snoop Dogg, Jack Harlow, Marshmello x Khalid, and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

What time are the MTV VMAs 2022? Check out how to watch or stream the show

The show will start at 8 PM (ET) on Sunday, August 28. You can watch it on MTV, BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, CW, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, and VH1. However, if you don’t have cable you have several options to stream it: fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial, SlingTV and YoutubeTV.

You can also enjoy the pre-show coverage with performances, interviews, and the red carpet on MTV starting at 6:30 p.m ET. Alongside the celebrities that are expected to attend are Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Ashley Graham, Dove Cameron, Offset and more.

The most anticipated awards of the night are Video of the Year, Artist of the Year and Song of the Year. Lizzo is the only woman nominated for Artist of the Year, alongside Bad Bunny, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X.