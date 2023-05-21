Season 23 of The Voice is finally coming to an end, and viewers will have the opportunity to help one of the remaining contestants to win the show. Here, check out everything you need to know about the two-night finale event.

[Watch The Voice 2023 online free on Fubo in the US]

Last week, Grace West, NOIVAS (Team Shelton), D. Smooth (Team Kelly), Gina Miles (Team Niall), and Sorelle (Team Chance) advance to the finale. The three eliminated were Ryley Tate Wilson, Holly Brand and Ray Uriel.

During the big finale, there will be appearances from former coaches such as Nick Jonas, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend and more. Also, Adam Levine, Cee Lo Green and more will be performing.

Is The Voice on tonight? Time by State in the US

The Voice will air on Monday, May 22 and Tuesday, May 23. During the first night, the five remaining contestants will sing for America’s votes, and during the second night, the results will be announced. Here are the start times:

Monday, May 22

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Tuesday, May 23

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How and where to watch the finale of The Voice 2023 – Season 23

You can watch the finale of Season 23 of The Voice on NBC and live stream it on Fubo, which offers a seven day free-trial in the US. You can also watch the episode the following day on PeacockTV, which also has the previous seasons available.