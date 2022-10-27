The sequel to Black Panther, Wakanda Forever, is only two weeks away from its premiere and fans can't wait to see it, so here's how and when you can enjoy it at home via streaming.

Wakanda Forever is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Marvel Studios movies of the year. The sequel to Black Panther has been the talk of the town from the moment it was announced that a new installment would be released without Chadwick Boseman and fans are eagerly awaiting it.

The new installment is directed by Ryan Coogler, responsible for great movies like Creed or Judas And The Black Messiah. The cast is made up of several iconic returns, such as Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, among others.

Tenoch Huerta is one of the new additions to the franchise and it seems he will be one of the main characters, as he will be bringing to life the villain Namor, the lord of the oceans who has always maintained a relationship of hatred and occasional alliances with humans. Get your tissues ready because it is very likely that we will be crying for hours.

Black Panther: When will Wakanda Forever be released in theaters?

The sequel is scheduled to be released in theaters in two weeks and more specifically on November 11. It is one of the most anticipated Marvel projects in recent times, not only to see how the story continues without Chadwick Boseman, but also to see how the new characters develop.

One of the most anticipated factors is also the arrival of the soundtrack, which will be composed of several great artists and marks the return of the most popular and highest paid singer in the world: Rihanna. In the trailer we could see how the first teaser was performed with No Woman No Cry playing in the background. Here, check out all about the songs and when the soundtrack will be released.

Black Panther: When and where will Wakanda Forever be released on streaming?

Like all Marvel movies, after a few months in theaters across the country, the film will be added to the Disney+ catalog. The date on which it will arrive to the streaming service has not yet been stipulated, but it is likely to be at the end of the year or the beginning of 2023. In the meantime, we will have to enjoy the story of Black Panther in theaters.

In the case of the producer's previous films, Thor: Love and Thunder took 64 days to arrive on the platform, while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness took 74 days and Eternals took 68 days, so everything indicates that we will have to wait a similar amount of days to have it available on streaming.