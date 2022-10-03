‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is coming to theaters on November 11, 2022. While many people want to know who will be the new Black Panther, there’s equal curiosity surrounding the movie’s new villain.

Black Panther 2, aka “Wakanda Forever,” will arrive in theaters on November 11, after a long wait. After the death of its lead Chadwick Boseman, there’s a lot of expectation around the film and how they will follow the story, and who will be the villain. And the new trailer brings more clues.

The San Diego Comic-Con teaser revealed that T’Challa’s family will be mourning his death, but it didn’t offer more information on who was going to take the baton and be the next Black Panther. However, this time, we do see the new black and gold suit.

However, we still don’t know for sure who is beneath the vibranium costume. What we do know is who is going to be the antagonist this time: Namor, who will be portrayed by Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta. Check out everything you need to know about this character.

Black Panther 2: Meet the villain Namor, a mutant

The Black Panther sequel was written and directed by Ryan Coogler, who also worked on the first film. Before Boseman’s passing, Coogler’s initial idea for the sequel was Namor clashing with T’Challa. However, after Marvel Studios decided to not recast the role, he had to rewrite the story.

Either way, Namor, confirmed by Huerta, is a mutant. He is the leader of the underwater kingdom called Talocan but he enters a war with Wakanda following T’Challa’s decision at the end of the first film to reveal the nation's secret to the world. “That decision puts Talocan in jeopardy,” Huerta told Empire. “And Talocan has to take action to protect themselves.”

“The contrast between T’Challa and Namor – their characters, and their nations – just leaps off the page,” Coogler told Empire, talking about the comic books. “He’s a dream antagonist,” the director explained.

Will Michael B. Jordan appear in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

While Michael B. Jordan’s character in the first film, Killmonger, was killed, fans know that nothing is definitive in the MCU. Especially with the Multiverse. So, with the popularity of the villain, it was rumored that Jordan would appear in some capacity in the sequel. So far, there hasn’t been a confirmation of that.