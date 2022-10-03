‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is coming to theaters on November 11, 2022. While many people want to know who will be the new Black Panther. The new trailer might offer some clues.

“Black Panther” has been one of the most successful movies from the MCU, not only commercially but also critically. The film became the first superhero movie to be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars, as well as the first from the MCU to win one. So, it’s not surprising that the sequel is one of the most awaited movies of the year, and the answer that everyone wants to know is this: Who will be the new Black Panther?

After Chadwick Boseman’s death, there were many questions regarding production of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Writer and director Ryan Coogler, who also worked on the first film, had to re-write his script to introduce T’Challa’s death after Marvel decided to not recast the role.

Black Panther 2 will focus on Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Nakia and Okoye, who will try to protect Wakanda from Namor, the leader of an underwater realm and a mutant. In the first trailer, the new suit of Black Panther, with black and gold, is shown but who is wearing it? Here are the theories.

Who will be the new Black Panther in ‘Wakanda Forever’?

The first glimpse of the suit seems to confirm that one of the women will be the next Black Panther. While there are theories that support that Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) or Okoye (Danai Gurira) could be the next Black Panther, everything seems to point to Shuri (Letitia Wright) taking over the mantle.

First, the trailer and even the art for the movie put her character front and center. Taking into consideration the narrative, with T’Challa’s death, Suri would be the next one in line for succession, which would also make sense for the suit. Also, as we know, she is incredibly smart and has worked on the suit herself, meaning that she is familiar with it.

Another thing that supports this theory is that Shuri has already been Black Panther in the comics, when T’Challa was in a coma. While she isn’t as skilled a fighter as Nakia or Okoye, the story could also revolve around her trying to learn how to be Wakanda’s protector. However, we’ll know for sure on November 11 when the movie comes out.