Walker Scobell recently starred in 'The Adam Project' alongside Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner. However, he will also have the titular role in the upcoming Percy Jackson series. Here, know more about this young actor.

Walker Scobell is, as they say in Hollywood, a rising star. Fresh from his role as the young version of Ryan Reynolds in Netflix’s film ‘The Adam Project’, which also starred Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, Scobell already landed his next role as Percy Jackson in the upcoming Disney Plus TV series.

The series is the latest adaptation of the book series, which was already made into two movies in 2011 and 2013. However, Scobell, who has been promoting 'The Adam Project', will also star in another movie, which he already filmed, according to an interview for Georie.

Scobell is represented by A3 Artists Agency of New York and his manager is April Baker. With such a rapid rise to fame, many people want to know more about Walker. Here, check out his age, who his parents are, where he lives and more.

Walker Scobell’s age: How old is he?

Scobell is 13 years old. He was born on January 6, 2009. He currently lives with his family in Fairview, according to a profile from Goerie. However, his biography for IMDb states that he has lived " all over from sunny California to the mountains of Colorado."

Walker Scobell’s parents

According to his biography on IMDb, he comes from a military family. Her mom is Heather and his dad is called Pete. While their parents aren’t familiar with the industry, they have supported Walker’s dreams of pursuing an acting career.

Walker Scobell’s school: Where does he study?

According to the interview with his mother for Goerie, when he is at home, he attends Fairview Middle School. However, when he’s traveling, he’s home-schooled. During the filming of The Adam Project, he studied with a teacher on the movie set.

Walker Scobell’s height and hobbies

According to FameDStar, Scobell is 4 feet 11 inches tall. Besides acting, which he started to do when he was a fifth-grader, Scobell likes to swim, skateboard and play lacrosse. Those abilities could have helped him to secure the role of Percy Jackson, as he is going to have to do some stunts.