The upcoming Percy Jackson series for Disney Plus is already in production and fans are excited to see how the new adaptation of the beloved book will be like. Walker Scobell teased how the show will distinguish itself from the films.

Percy Jackson and his demigod friends are coming to DisneyPlus with a new series lead by “The Adam Project” star Walker Scobell. It is not the first time that the book series written by Rick Riordan will hit the screens, after two movies came out in 2011 and 2013. So fans are excited to see how this one goes.

The movies, starring Logan Lerman, received mixed reviews, and while fans of the book loved the first film, the second one was a disappointment. Many fans didn’t like how the movies deviated from the source material and author Riordan also said that he didn’t have much involvement in those films.

However, this time Riordan is part of the production of the series for Disney+, and as the format allows more room to incorporate storylines from the book. The series will be based on the first book, which is titled “The Lightning Thief.” So, what did Scobell say about the new adaptation?

Walker Scobell says his Percy will be “angry all the time”

While promoting his new movie with Owen Wilson, Scobell talked with Extra and shared some details about the upcoming series. “In the other iterations, he was calm all the time,” the actor explained, before saying that his version of the character will be showing some fury. “He’s angry all the time and I like that,” Scobell added with a smile.

Production of Percy Jackson started in June, and some photos of the set have been leaked revealing the first look of Camp Half-Blood, where Percy and the demigods train and live. In the photos, some extras are seen with the orange Camp Half-Blood t-shirts and armors, which is probably for the iconic Capture the Flag sequence.

According to Riordan, the series will have a first season of eight chapters. Alongside Scobell, Aryan Simhadri will star as Grover and Leah Sava Jeffries is set to play Annabeth. The series is expected to be released in 2023.