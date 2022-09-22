Wanda Nara, Argentinian actress, has revealed she is no longer married with Mauro Icardi. Both parties decided to split, but it is still uncertain the reasons why.

Love is no longer in the air for Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi. After several rumors about them splitting, the Argentinian actress has finally revealed she is no longer married with Galatasaray's attacker after a 9-year relationship.

Mauro Icardi has lived a rollercoaster in the last few months. First, he left Paris Saint-Germain after coach Cristophe Galtier didn't take him as part of the group for the 2022 season. For that reason, he had to leave and signed with Galatasaray in the Turkish league.

But now, soccer is no longer his priority. The Argentinian attacker was in a relationship with Wanda Nara, with whom he has two kids. But now, the actress confirmed the end of their marriage after 9 long years.

Wanda Nara's Instagram message confirming the end of her marriage with Mauro Icardi

Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi were married for 9 years, but now it seems like their relationship has ended. In her official Instagram account, the actress confirmed that they are splitting, but she gave no reasons why.

"I find it very painful to live this moment," said Wanda Nara via Instagram. "But thanks to my exposure, things transcending and the media speculations, I think is better that you know it from me. I have nothing else to say and I'm not going to give any more details about this breakup. I ask you to please understand my position, not only for me, but also for my children."

This Instagram story came after she responded a question about how long has she been married with Mauro Icardi. She didn't answer in present tense as the actress said "We were together for 9 years".

Recently, they both had already signed the divorce papers after 'serious troubles' between them. They reconciled after, but now it seems like their marriage has fully ended and there's no going back.