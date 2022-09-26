The infamous “former” wife of Mauro Icardi took to social media to troll her ex-husband by sharing a story from her first husband, former Barcelona striker Maxi Lopez.

In the trainwreck that is the life of Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi, separation, divorce, and reconciliation are a daily routine. Over the weekend it would seem like the toxic couple will finally separate, with Icardi uploading various WhatsApp messages relating to a split.

Later Icardi uploaded a picture of his “ex” wife laughing about how toxic they are. The reality is that both have suffered from their toxic relationship. Icardi’s career has tanked going from Serie A to Ligue 1 and now to Turkey.

Nara is seen as a troublemaker by the soccer brass, although she is a successful businesswoman.

Now to add insult to their injuries, Wanda Nara sent her ex-husband Maxi Lopez a congratulations message on Instagram in honor of the announcement of his new baby.

Wanda Nara and her ex-husbands

Maxi Lopez has three children with the former model turned sports agent, they also had a highly publicized split in which Nara had had an affair with Mauro Icardi at the time. Since then, over the years for the sake of their children the relationship between the two has improved.

Wanda Nara and Icardi on the other hand seemed to have a stable relationship although in the last two years the couple has been in constant scandal over allegations of infidelity and divorce.

Icardi is now on loan at Galatasaray where he is trying to get his career back on track after a falling out at Inter Milan and a poor run of form at PSG.