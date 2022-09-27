Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi are simply not a match made in heaven. Icardi’s relationship with Nara may have been true love for a time, but in his career, it is reported as one of the main reasons the former PSG player was not called into the national team ever again.

Nara along the way became Icardi’s representative and her dealings with Italian general managers was reported to be strained. Again, Nara was seen as one of the reasons Inter Milan wanted to cut ties with the player, arguably at his peak.

Now banished to Turkey and once again with their marriage on the rocks, certain conditions between the two have surfaced which would indicate that Icardi is not looking for a split due to the legal ramifications it could have.

Wanda Nara’s and Mauro Icardi’s strange ‘contract’

According to gossip journalist Estefi Berardi, the reason the striker may be looking to avoid a split from Nara is mostly due to an agreement the couple signed. After Icardi’s text messaging scandal with María Eugenia Suárez, Nara forced Icardi to sign a ‘contract’ in which if the former PSG striker ever cheated on her again Nara would assume control over their fortune.

While extremely far-fetched to believe that the couple would sign such a one-sided agreement, Icardi is reported to not be happy Nara returned to Argentina and is pursuing work opportunities.