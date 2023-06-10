The UEFA Champions League final is very close to taking place and the event is not only one of the most anticipated because of the teams that will face each other, but also because of the show that will take place before the showdown.

[Watch 2023 UCL Final Kick Off Show online free in the US on Paramount+]

This year the cup will be disputed between Manchester City, who will be the home team after some administrative issues, and Inter. The sporting event will take place at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

Anitta, Alesso and Burna Boy are the three artists chosen to headline the Kick Off Show. The Nigerian singer and record producer communicated “As a huge soccer fan, I know there is nothing bigger than the UCL. That’s why I’m so excited to perform on the Pepsi stage”.

When will the 2023 UCL Final Kick Off Show take place?

The 2023 UCL Final Kick Off Show will take place today, June 10 at 2:30 PM ET. The show will start about half an hour before the kick-off whistle and will last less than 15 minutes. This is because the players need space on the field to warm up and perform the mandatory pre-competitive movements.

How to watch 2023 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show

The three international artists will take the Pepsi stage and perform some of their best known hits, but it will have to be in record time, as they will have no more than 15 minutes to perform the show.

The show will be available on CBS and Paramount+, which is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. In parallel, the show will also be available on the UEFA YouTube and TikTok channels.