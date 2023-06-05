The 18th season of the reality TV competition America’s Got Talent has officially begun with the round of auditions. Dozens of new acts will take the stage to impress the judges and earn a spot in the upcoming live shows.

Judges Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum will decide which acts will have the chance to compete for the $1 million grand-prize and a residency in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Terry Crews is also back as host.

During the last episode, nine acts qualified to the live shows, including Mzansi Youth Choir, who got the first Golden Buzzer of the season. So, if you don’t want to miss more awesome performances, check out how to watch the second episode of AGT 2023.

Is America’s Got Talent on tonight? Time by State in the US

The second episode of America’s Got Talent 2023 will air on Tuesday, June 6th. New talents, including musicians, singers, magicians and more will try to impress the judges. The episodes last two hours. Here are the starting time by state:

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How and where to watch America’s Got Talent 2023 Episode 2 live free

You can watch the second episode of Season 18 of America’s Got Talent on NBC. However, you can also live stream it on Fubo, which offers a seven day free-trial in the US. Also, all the episodes premiere on Peacock the following day they air.