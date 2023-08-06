The 25th season of Big Brother is here, and the first week is almost coming to an end. As always, the show has introduced some new twists and games, to keep houseguests on guard. And in the premiere, there were plenty of those.

For this season, the main twist is the BB Multiverses, which at any time during the season, can twist up the game.The four multiverses are BB Comic-verse, the Humili-verse, the Scary-verse, and the Scramble-verse.

And thanks to the Scramble-verse, during Week 1 for the first time ever, the nominations for eviction took place before the HoH competition. So, if you don’t want to miss the first eviction of the show, check out how to watch the second episode for free in the US.

Is Big Brother 25 on tonight? Time by State in the US

The second episode of Season 25 of Big Brother will air on Sunday, August 6. After the big premiere, fans will watch (if they haven’t watched the live feeds) the Head of the Household competition, and the Power of the Veto. Here are the times:

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How and where to watch Big Brother 25 Episode 2 in the US

The second episode of Big Brother 25 will air live on CBS. However, you can also live stream it on FUBO, which offers a seven-day free trial. You can also live stream it on Paramount+, which also has the live feeds.