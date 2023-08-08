Big Brother 25 is underway, and the first week will end with the first eviction. Thanks to the new Multiverse Twists, things have been different this time. However, something that never changes in the BB universe is the drama and intrigue within all the alliances between contestants.

One of the biggest twists this season was the inclusion of a new unannounced houseguest: “Survivor” legend Cirie Fields. With 17 contestants, the house is split into two big alliances, and on Sunday night, Reilly Smedley won the first Head of Household of the season.

However, as nominations took place first this time, she had to remove two contestants from the block. She chose to save Jared and Cory, meaning that Kirsten and Felicia are the nominees ahead of the Veto competition. Check out how to watch the third episode for free in the US.

Is Big Brother on tonight? Time by State in the US.

The third episode of Season 25 of Big Brother will air on Wednesday, August 9. It’s expected that fans will see how the Power of Veto Ceremony went down, along with the results. Here are the times:

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How and where to watch Big Brother 25 Episode 2 in the US

The third episode of Big Brother 25 will air live on CBS. However, you can also live stream it on FUBO, which offers a seven-day free trial. It will be also available to live stream it on Paramount+, which also has the live feeds.