Big Brother is finally back and everything has already happened inside the world’s most famous house. Season 25 is home to 16 contestants, all of whom are competing for the $750,000 prize.

There were several surprises, but one of the most shocking to the guests was the inclusion of Cirie Fields, who is known to be a Survivor legend. Everyone wants to win this edition, so the conflicts have already begun.

Kirsten Elwin was evicted in a unanimous 13-0 vote, but she didn’t go alone, Luke Valentine was also evicted, but by production. This was because he was heard using a racist slur.

When is Big Brother episode 5 aired? Time by State in the US

The fifth episode of Big Brother will air on Sunday night, August 13. During the last broadcast we saw how one was eliminated from the house, having started the show just a few weeks ago. Here, check out what time to watch it:

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Big Brother 25 Episode 5 in the US

The fifth episode will take place on CBS but this will not be the only way to watch it, as it will also be available through Fubo, which is offering a free trial in the US. Another option is Paramount+ (7-day free trial), which also has live broadcasts.