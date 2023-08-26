Big Brother has returned better than ever, and if you thought that Season 25 wouldn’t be full of drama, well, let me tell you that you were mistaken. The competition among the houseguests is becoming stronger and more noticeable.

This means that things could get a bit wild very soon. During week 3, the entire house came together to evict one of the most powerful players. With 11 votes against him, Hisam Goueli was the one who got evicted.

Even though the reality show started just a few weeks ago, the houseguests are already feeling like time is working against them as the challenges become increasingly complex. The final episode is scheduled for November.

When is Big Brother episode 8 aired? Time by State in the US

The eighth episode of Big Brother will air on Sunday night, August 26. During the last broadcast we saw how one was eliminated from the house, having started the show just a few weeks ago. Here, check out what time to watch it:

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Big Brother 25 Episode 8 in the US

The eighth episode will take place on CBS but this will not be the only way to watch it, as it will also be available through Fubo, which is offering a free trial in the US. Another option is Paramount+ (7-day free trial), which also has live broadcasts.