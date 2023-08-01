Big Brother is back with its 25th season. As always, the show promises new twists and games to keep the new 16 houseguests (and the viewers) on their toes. So, if you don’t want to miss the premiere of the new season, check out how to watch it for free in the US.

The reality TV series is one of the most iconic and to celebrate 25 years on air, CBS is teasing several surprises. “We are going so big, it’s past infinity. It’s infinity to the infinity power,” said host Julie Chen to Entertainment Tonight ahead of the premiere.

By the way, the premiere will be a 90-minute live event in which the new cast will move into the house, which new decorations are inspired by comic books. So, let’s start the journey for the $750,000 prize, shall we?

Is Big Brother on tonight? Time by State in the US

The premiere of Season 25 of Big Brother will air on Wednesday, August 2nd. It will be a 90-minute live event. It will start at 8 PM (ET) and it will end at 9:30 PM. However, it will start delayed PT.

How and where to watch Big Brother 25 premiere in the US

The premiere of Big Brother 25 will air live on CBS. However, you can also live stream it on FUBO, which offers a seven-day free trial. You can also live stream it on Paramount+, which also has the live feeds.