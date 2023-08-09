The 25th season of Big Brother has started, and the first week has already seen lots of new surprises for the new contestants aiming for the $750,000 prize. After the Head of the Household competition and the Power of the Veto ceremony, it’s now time for the first live eviction of the season.

Two of the biggest surprises this season were adding a new houseguest without any announcement (“Survivor” star Cirie Fields), and introducing the BB Multiverses, which can change things at any point during the season.

Until now, Kirsten and Felicia are the two contestants of the block, and the house must decide who is going home and who stays. Also, in the episode, the show will address Luke Valentine’s removal from the house after he said a racial slur in the live feeds.

Is Big Brother on tonight? Time by State in the US.

The fourth episode of Season 25 of Big Brother will air on Thursday, August 10. The episode will be live, and viewers will watch the first eviction of the season. Here are the times:

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How and where to watch Big Brother 25 Episode 4 in the US

The third episode of Big Brother 25 will air live on CBS. However, you can also live stream it on FUBO, which offers a seven-day free trial. It will be available to live stream it on Paramount+, which also has the live feeds.