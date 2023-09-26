The 32nd season of “Dancing with the Stars” is almost here. After some rocky weeks of rehearsals due to the pressure from the WGA strike, the show is confirmed to be starting tonight with all the new cast members. Here’s all you need to know so you don’t miss the premiere.

This season will be hosted by Julianne Hough, who is replacing Tyra Banks, and Alfonso Ribeiro. Hough started at the show as a dancer and has even been a guest judge at some point. This time, her brother Derek Hough will be seated in the judging panel alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli.

As for the celebrities, there are many interesting names such as singer Jason Mraz, Vanderpump Rules’ star Ariana Madix, former NFL star Adrian Peterson, Bachelorette Charity Lawson and many more will be gracing the ballroom for the first time tonight.

Is Dancing With the Stars on tonight? Time by State in the US

A new star-studded cast will hit the dance floor for the first time to perform a Cha Cha, Foxtrot, Jive, Salsa or Tango. Meanwhile, there will be an opening number to Levitating by Dua Lipa. You can watch the premiere tonight (Sept. 26). Here are the times:

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How and where to watch Dancing With the Stars 2023 in the US

The premiere of Dancing With the Stars will air live on ABC. However, you can also live stream it on FUBO, which offers a seven-day free trial, and on Disney+. The episode will be available the following day on Hulu.