The eighth season of ‘El Señor de los Cielos’ (‘Lord of the Skies’ in English) is coming to an end and viewers have high-expectations for the finale episode. You can check out here when and how to watch it or live stream in the United States.

[Watch El Señor de los Cielos Season 8 Finale online free on Fubo]

The season began with the return of Rafael Amaya as Aurelio Casillas, who wasn’t dead as everyone presumed. Of course, after the explosive premiere, the show started to complicate its plotlines even further, catching the attention of viewers.

Created by Luis Zelkowicz, it also stars Carmen Aub, Iván Arana, Isabella Castillo and Alejandro López. It’s expected that some important characters will say goodbye to the show. So, if you don’t want to miss anything, keep reading!

El Señor de los Cielos Season 8 finale: Air date and Time by State in the US

The big finale of Season 8 of El Señor de los Cielos will air on Monday, May 22 in the US. The episode will be a two-hour special. Here, check out the start time for each state:

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How and where to watch El Señor de los Cielos Season 8 finale in the US

The eighth season of ‘El Señor de los Cielos’ is available to stream free on Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial in the United States. You can also watch it on Telemundo and on PeacockTV, which will have all the new episodes the following days of their airing.