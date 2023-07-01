The 4th of July is not only known for being Independence Day, but also for being the ideal time to go out and celebrate with your friends or loved ones. Now, Macy’s is ready to continue providing people with one of the most iconic fireworks shows.

This is the 47th time the restaurant has held one of the biggest celebrations of all. The show will feature 60,000 projectiles launched from five barges on the East River from East 26th Street to East 40th Street.

Many young people and families attend viewing parties at many locations throughout the city to get a glimpse of the event. However, this time the chain reported the seven best official locations for free viewing.

What time does the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks 2023 start?

The fireworks display will begin at approximately 9:25 PM and will last only 25 minutes, but it will have great surprises for all those who are interested in going to see it. Several media assured that it will have the “most dynamic collection of animated projectiles ever launched”.

The restaurant said the best places to see the show in person, live and free are in Midtown, Long Island City, Greenpoint and Williamsburg, as they have unobstructed views.

How to watch Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks 2023

In case you prefer to watch the fireworks from the comfort of your home, one of the most important streaming platforms will be broadcasting it live for free. This is Fubo, which is offering a one-week free trial in the United States.

Macy’s with Pyro Spectaculars de Souza is producing the event, which will feature several new projectiles. It won’t be the simple fires that usually pop up around some parts of the city, but quite the opposite.

It will have a mile-wide waving flag, a sunflower ring, red stop sign effects and “Ghost” pyrotechnics that change from one color to another.

In addition, the show will also be synchronized with Ray Chew‘s musical score, featuring some of the greatest classics, such as Ain’t No Mountain High Enough or America the Beautiful, among others.