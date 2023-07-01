The 4th of July is coming and it can only mean one thing besides the festivities… the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. The famous competition has not only been active for many years, but has also been one of the most popular activities.

[Watch the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2023 free online in the US]

Although there should be few people who are unaware of the event, the winner of the contest is the one who can eat the most hot dogs in a ten-minute period of time. Contestants may use condiments or even beverages.

There are certain rules and one of them includes that a participant who vomits will be automatically disqualified. The first edition was held in 1967. Here, check out how to watch this year’s edition online for free…

What time does Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2023 start?

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2023 will be held on Tuesday, July 4. The women’s competition will take place at 10:45 a.m. ET followed by the men’s competition, which begins at 12 p.m. ET.

It is not 100 percent clear, but it is estimated that participation in the event is free of charge. Anyone can register through the Major League Eating website. Those who win the contest will take home a monetary prize.

How to watch Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2023

This year’s competition will not only be viewable in person, as it will be held from Surf and Stillwell Avenues at Coney Island in Brooklyn, but will also be streamed. The event will be available to stream online for free on Fubo, as it is offering a one-week trial in the United States.