It’s time for the second part of the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion. After a first dramatic night, which included even threats of physical violence between cast members, fans are dying to know more about the cast’ perspective on Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal.

During the first part of the Season 10 reunion, fans praised DJ James Kennedy for calling out Sandoval for cheating on Ariana Madix with his ex-fiancé Raquel Levis. He called his former friend a “clown,” as well as “worm with a mustache.”

However, things got heated after Madix said that Kennedy and Sandoval were “like brothers” and the latter argued the claim. Host Andy Cohen had to tell Kennedy to sit down several times during the reunion. So, check out when and how to watch the second part.

Is Vanderpump Rules on tonight? Time by State in the US

The second part of the Vanderpump Rules reunion will air on Wednesday, May 31. Fans will expect to know more about what happened during the season, especially the cheating scandal. Here, check out the times:

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How and where to watch 2023 Vanderpump Rules Reunion

You can watch the second part of the 2023 Vanderpump Rules reunion on Bravo and live stream it on Fubo, which offers a seven day free-trial in the US. Also, all the episodes premiere on Peacock the following day they air.