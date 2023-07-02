After the explosive premiere, it’s time for the second episode of Season 20 of The Bachelorette. Charity Lawson will continue her quest for “the one” with more dates and cocktail parties. Here, check out how and when to watch the reality TV show.

[Watch The Bachelorette 2023 Episode 2 online free on Fubo]

According to logline, Charity will have a one-on-one date on a tour of Tinseltown, which will include a “stop at the iconic Hollywood sign and a performance from Lauren Alaina.” There will also be a group date with “dodge bowl” competition, narrated by host Jesse Palmer and guest Liz Habib.

Also, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, aka the previous bachelorettes, will return to the mansion to help Charity with her dates. However, there will also be tension with one of the guys making the lead “question one man’s intentions.”

Is The Bachelorette on tonight? Time by State in the US

The second episode of Season 20 of The Bachelorette will air on Monday, July 3, and it will last two hours. Of course, expect more drama between contestants and Charity forming new connections. Check out the hours to watch it:

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How and where to watch The Bachelorette 2023 Second Episode in the US

The second episode of The Bachelorette Season 20 will air live on ABC. However, you can also live stream it on FUBO, which offers a seven-day free trial. The episode will also be available the following day on Hulu. If you want to know all the spoilers from the season, click here.