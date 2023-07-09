The third episode of Season 20 of The Bachelorette is almost here and Charity Lawson will continue her quest for love with her remaining men. As always,there will be plenty of drama and romance to look forward to. Here, check out how and when to watch the show.

[Watch The Bachelorette 2023 Episode 3 online free on FuboTV]

According to ABC’s official logline for the episode, Charity and her remaining suitors will hit the road. The lead will enjoy a one-on-one date in Petco Park in San Diego, while the rest of the men will go to Oceanside, California.

There, Bachelor Nation fan JoJo and Jordan will host a party inspired by the upcoming Barbie film. Another one-on-one date will be in an amusement park, while the preview promises an “explosive” Rose Ceremony. Will Charity be forced to take back a rose?

Is The Bachelorette on tonight? Time by State in the US

The third episode of Season 20 of The Bachelorette will air on Monday, July 10, and it will last two hours. Check out the hours to watch it:

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How and where to watch The Bachelorette Episode 3 in the US

The third episode of The Bachelorette Season 20 will air live on ABC. However, you can also live stream it on FUBO, which offers a seven-day free trial. The episode will also be available the following day on Hulu. If you want to know all the spoilers from the season, click here.