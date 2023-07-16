It’s almost time for a new episode of Season 20 of The Bachelorette. Lead lady Charity Lawson will continue her journey to find love with her 10 remaining men. Things are getting serious and all the suitors want to get roses. Here, check out how and when to watch the show.

[Watch The Bachelorette 2023 Episode 4 online free on FuboTV]

According to ABC’s official logline for the episode, Charity and her remaining suitors venture out to Stevenson, Washington, for a week full of scenic dates. As per usual, she will have two one-on-one dates, as well as group dates.

One of the one-one dates will include “facing their greatest fears” (bungee jumping), and the other will head the pair to Mount Hood to participate in a local fruit festival. However, fear not, because there will be drama during the cocktail party and an “unexpected guest.”

Is The Bachelorette on tonight? Time by State in the US

The fourth episode of Season 20 of The Bachelorette will air on Monday, July 17 and it will last two hours, as per usual. We can expect some eliminations this week. Check out the hours to watch it:

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How and where to watch The Bachelorette 2023 Episode 4 in the US

The fourth episode of The Bachelorette Season 20 will air live on ABC. However, you can also live stream it on FUBO, which offers a seven-day free trial. The episode will also be available the following day on Hulu.