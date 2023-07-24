It’s almost time for the Hometown Dates on The Bachelorette 2023. Charity Lawson will have to choose which four men she sees a future with. And it won’t be an easy decision. Here, check out how and when to watch the show tonight.

[Watch The Bachelorette 2023 Episode 5 online free on FuboTV]

According to ABC’s preview, “With hometowns on the line, it’s a crucial week in New Orleans filled with unexpected dates and shocking twists. Kicking things off, Charity and one special man explore the city while learning more about each other and the challenges their relationship will face.”

The preview continues, “Then, a surprising date in the bayou takes a turn as two men vie for Charity’s attention; and the next day, Charity invites one lucky man to the annual New Orleans Crescent City Classic. After a week of shake-ups, the final group date of the season is Charity’s last chance at clarity before meeting families.”

Is The Bachelorette on tonight? Time by State in the US

The fifth episode of Season 20 of The Bachelorette will air on Monday, July 24 and it will last two hours, as per usual. However, the times have moved back an hour, so check out the new starting time:

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How and where to watch The Bachelorette 2023 Episode 5 in the US

The fifth episode of The Bachelorette Season 20 will air live on ABC. However, you can also live stream it on FUBO, which offers a seven-day free trial. The episode will also be available the following day on Hulu.