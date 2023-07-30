Season 20 of The Bachelorette will continue with the airing of the Hometown Dates, meaning that Charity Lawson will finally choose her three finalists. So, if you want to know everything about the next episode, including when and how to watch it, we’ve got you covered.

After several weeks of dating, there are only four men left in the race for Charity’s heart: Aaron Bryant, Dotun Obuleko, Joey Graziadei and Xavier Bonner. It’s been a tough journey for the leading lady, who still has important decisions to make.

According to ABC’s preview, “after a week of intimate dates and important conversations, it feels the time together has only brought confusion. With only three roses to hand out, this will be her most difficult decision so far—but will she make the right one?”

Is The Bachelorette on tonight? Time by State in the US for the Hometown Dates

The sixth episode of Season 20 of The Bachelorette will air on Monday, July 31 and it will last two hours, as per usual. Remember that the show will now start an hour earlier than previous episodes:

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How and where to watch The Bachelorette 2023 Episode 6 in the US

The sixth episode of The Bachelorette Season 20 will air live on ABC. However, you can also live stream it on FUBO, which offers a seven-day free trial. The episode will also be available the following day on Hulu.