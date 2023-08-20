The grand finale of Season 20 of The Bachelorette has arrived. With just a single episode remaining in the series, viewers are on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the revelation of Charity Lawson‘s ultimate choice. Will the leading lady conclude the show with a future fiancé?

In Fiji, this week holds immense significance as Charity’s quest for love reaches its climax. With three suitors competing for her affection, Charity confronts the pivotal moment of choosing the man who will be introduced to her family in the rose ceremony. Struggling to decide between two potential partners, Charity will confide in her family on her decision.

Meanwhile, in the company of Jesse Palmer and a live studio audience, Charity embarks on a journey to relive her final dates and witness the astonishing conclusion of her transformative journey.

Is The Bachelorette on tonight?

The final episode of Season 20 of The Bachelorette will air on Monday, August 21. Apart from Charity’s journey conclusion, fans will also watch a sneak peak of the upcoming Bachelor in Paradise season, as well as the newest Bachelor reveal. These are the start times:

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How and where to watch The Bachelorette 2023 Episode 7 in the US

The finale of Season 20 of The Bachelorette will air live on ABC. But, you also have the option to stream it live on FUBO, which offers a seven-day free trial. The episode will also be available the following day on Hulu.