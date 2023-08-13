Season 20 of The Bachelorette is in its final stages. We’re only two weeks away from the big finale, in which we will discover who is Charity Lawson’s final pick. However, first, it’s time for one of the most dramatic nights of the season: the Men Tell All.

This time, 13 of the contestants will be back in the studio with Charity and host Jesse Palmer to discuss how things went during their time in the show. They will address some of the season’s most memorable moments and controversies.

However, that won’t be all as Charity will be in the hot seat to answer burning questions and share a surprising sneak peek of her final days in Fiji. On the other hand, there will be several guests such as former Bachelorettes Trista Sutter, Desiree Siegfried and Deanna Pappas, and the first Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner.

Is The Bachelorette on tonight? Time by State in the US to watch Men Tell All

The eight episode of Season 20 of The Bachelorette, the Men Tell All special, will air on Monday, August 14th and it will last two hours. Here are the times to watch it in every state:

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How and where to watch The Bachelorette 2023 Episode 8 in the US

The “Men Tell All” episode of Season 20 of The Bachelorette will air live on ABC. But, you also have the option to stream it live on FUBO, which offers a seven-day free trial. The episode will also be available the following day on Hulu.