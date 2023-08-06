The 20th season of The Bachelorette is almost coming to an end, but first Charity Lawson will be spending three romantic nights with her remaining contestants in the upcoming episode. Who will be the final two? You have to watch to find out.

After the Hometown Dates, Charity had to break someone’s heart by eliminating them from competition. In the end, she decided not to give a rose to Aaron Bryant, who went home. That means that her last three men are: Dotun Obuleko, Joey Graziadei, and Xavier Bonner.

Now, it’s time for the overnight dates in Fiji. According to ABC’s preview, “As Charity contemplates her most important decision, adventure awaits with Fijian pre-marriage rituals, a jungle ATV adventure, and jet skiing. With some startling confessions revealed, will everyone make it to the overnight portion of their dates?“

Is The Bachelorette on tonight? Time by State in the US

The seventh episode of Season 20 of The Bachelorette, which will air the Overnight Dates, will air on Monday, August 7th and it will last two hours. Here are the times to watch it:

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How and where to watch The Bachelorette 2023 Episode 7 in the US

The seventh episode of Season 20 of The Bachelorette will air live on ABC. However, you also have the option to stream it live on FUBO, which offers a seven-day free trial. The episode will also be available the following day on Hulu.