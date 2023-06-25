The 20th season of The Bachelorette is finally coming out. This time, Charity Lawson will start another journey to find love after her heartbreaking departure from Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor earlier this year. Here, check out how to watch the premiere.

Since the beginning of her journey as a contestant on the franchise, she became a fan-favorite. “I have an open mind, open heart. I’m ready to fall back into love, hopefully,” she told Entertainment Tonight ahead of her journey this season.

This season of The Bachelorette will start with 25 men. Among the contestants, there is a pro wrestler, yacht captain, and even two single dads. Charity also told ET that she was “definitely smitten” with her boys. So, don’t miss the first episode!

Is The Bachelorette on tonight? Time by State in the US

Season 20 of The Bachelorette premieres Monday (June 26). As usual, every episode will last two hours. During the premiere, viewers will watch the iconic “limo entrance” of every contestant and hopefully some of them will receive the first roses.

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How and where to watch The Bachelorette 2023 live free

You can watch the first episode of Season 20 of The Bachelorette free online on FUBO, which offers a seven-day free trial in the US. However, you can also watch it on ABC, if you have cable.