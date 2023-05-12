Eurovision 2023 has entered the countdown and there are only hours left until its grand finale. Over the years it has become the longest running annual European song contest in the history of television, since it premiered in 1956 and is still in its 67th edition.

Great bands and artists have emerged victorious. Such was the case of the Italians Måneskin, who were crowned winners during 2021, after performing Zitti E Buoni in the grand finale. Last year it was the turn of Kalush Orchestra, who performed their song Stefania.

Now, it is time to see which artist will be the new face of the program and also which country should host the event next year. There were 31 countries that participated, but only one of them will have the honor of lifting the cup.

What time will the grand final of Eurovision 2023 take place?

The final episode of the 2023 edition of Eurovision will take place in Liverpool, England (representing Ukraine) starting at 21 CEST (12 PM PT / 15 PM ET). Julia Sanina, Graham Norton, Hannah Waddingham and Alesha Dixon will host of the special event.

How and when to watch the Grand Final of Eurovisio online

The final episode of the competition will take place on Saturday, May 13 and can be viewed in two ways in the United States. One is live on Peacock or via the Eurovision YouTube channel in selected regions.

Johnny Weir, Olympic figure of ice skating, will present the coverage with a great analysis of the event, which will be watched by thousands of people around the world.