The Voice continues tonight with the first live episode of Season 23. The eight remaining artists will compete for a place in the finale, in which the show will say goodbye to Blake Shelton. Everything is on the line, as it’s now or never. They have to impress America to keep fighting for their musical dreams.

[Watch The Voice 2023 Episode 16 online free on Fubo in the US]

Last week, D. Smooth, Holly Brand (Team Kelly), Gina Miles and Ryley Tate Wilson (Team Niall) advance to the semi-finals. They joined NOIVAS and Grace West from Team Shelton, and Ray Uriel and Sorelle from Team Chance.

During the live shows, the viewers will vote in real time to help the contestants advance to the finale. This year, there will not be instant save performances, with five contestants going through and three saying goodbye to the show.

Is The Voice on tonight? Time by State in the US

Episode 16 of Season 23 of The Voice will air on Monday, May 15th. It’s the first live show of the season, right before the big finale. Only five contestants will advance. Here, check out the time:

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

H2 2: How and where to watch Episode 16 of The Voice 2023

You can watch The Voice on NBC and live stream it on Fubo, which offers a seven day free-trial in the US. You can also watch the episode the following day on PeacockTV, which also has the previous seasons available. It costs $4.99 or $9.99 for the premium plus plan.