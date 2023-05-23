After many episodes, performances and iconic moments, The Voice is coming to an end. Tonight, the grand finale will take place and it’s time for Carson Daly to reveal the artist who will be crowned season 23 champion.

During the course of the night, we will witness several special moments, especially because this will be Blake Shelton‘s last time as a coach. The singer confirmed that he will not continue on the show as a judge, but may return as a special guest.

Kelly Clarkson revealed a few weeks ago that she made the same decision as her partner, so she will not be present in the 24th edition. So far, only Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper are the ones who occupy the red chairs. Here, check out how and at what time to watch the long-awaited finale…

Is The Voice on tonight? Time by State in the US

The final episode of The Voice 2023 will take place on Tuesday night, May 23 and to bid farewell to the iconic judge, there will be several special appearances. Many of the past coaches will be back to honor Shelton.

Among them are Usher, Pharrell, John Legend, Nick Jonas, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Hudson and Dolly Parton. Adam Levine will also be performing and singing Middle Ground with his band Maroon 5. There will be several surprises throughout the evening.

Here, check when the show will start:

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

The Voice: How and where to watch the Season 23 finale

Season 23 of The Voice continues to air the same way it always has. The grand finale will air on NBC , but in case you don’t have cable, there are two other options to watch it.

Fubo is the one that offers a broadcast on the same day and at the same time, plus it has a one week free trial in the United States. Otherwise, another option is through Peacock‘s streaming platform the following day.