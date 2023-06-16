The countdown to Netflix‘s most important global, 100 percent fan-focused event is almost over and Tudum is just one day away. Get ready fans for an afternoon of surprises and iconic moments.

More than 120 previews of users’ favorite series and movies will be revealed, as well as some new and upcoming releases that will be added to the catalog in the near future.

Although some stars will appear in pre-recorded clips, such as Jenna Ortega, there are others who will be present in Brazil, such as Henry Cavill. Here, check out how to watch the event online and for free…

What time does Tudum start in the United States?

The 2023 edition of the iconic Netflix event will be divided into two parts in the United States and will begin at 1:30pm PST / 4:30pm EST. The first part will feature stars and several great titles.

Some like Extraction with Chris Hemsworth or Never Have I Ever with Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Jaren Lewison, among others. While the second will feature titles such as Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story with India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest.

How to watch Netflix’s Tudum 2023

The platform’s global event will be available for streaming. Netflix’s official YouTube channels will be responsible for live streaming the show and it will be available in 29 languages.

In addition, it was confirmed that it will also be available on Facebook and Twitter. Thousands of users are expected to be online and it is expected to be one of the most viewed editions so far.