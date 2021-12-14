The former Everton and Manchester United star left his luxury car in a busy Christmas market where vandals wrote obscenities on the vehicle using their fingers.

Wayne Rooney is always a target for fans on and off the pitch. The former England international recently had to answer questions about his party lifestyle off the pitch and now is back in the news for illegally parking his Land Rover in a market. Vandals aired out their grievances by leaving ugly remarks and obscene drawings on his car.

Rooney left his car on the road, something he was not supposed to do as signs clearly indicated to drivers to not leave their cars in an area reserved for a Christmas market. The vandals quickly sprang into action and wrote remarks such as “lose weight” and obscene images.

According to The Sun, Rooney parked his car illegally and ignored the signs as Rooney went to a local bar with two friends for a night of drinking, yet again.

Wayne Rooney drinks ignoring no parking signs

With his car left unattended many locals made their voices heard either vandalizing the car or one local left a “no parking” sign under one of the wipers. A source told The Sun: “What a Christmas Grinch. The street was full of thousands of people — most of them families with young kids. Those setting up had to put up the stalls around the car and move the bell ringers to a different spot. Rooney must have known he was in the way, but he just cracked on with his night in the pub.”

The market was put up less than one mile from Rooney’s home, and the next day according to The Sun Rooney declined to comment on the matter.