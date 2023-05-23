Pedro Pascal has been having a great year and is one of the actors of the moment. It seems that the successes he has in his repertoire are not enough, so he joined as the protagonist of Weapons, the next film by Zach Cregger.

The director is already familiar with horror, because in 2022 he released Barbarian, which starred Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long, Georgina Campbell, Kate Bosworth and many other great actors.

Now it’s time for The Mandalorian and The Last of Us actor to return to the big screen with a story that’s ready to disturb fans. Although not too many details are known about the project, Cregger confirmed that he will also be the screenwriter.

What will Weapons be about?

The official synopsis has not been revealed, but it was announced that the story belongs to the universe of Magnolia, the movie starring Tom Cruise and Julianne Moore in 1999. There will be several horror stories connected to each other.

Who is the cast of Weapons?

Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones) was the first actor to be confirmed and will star in the plot. However, he will not be alone, Renate Reinsve (The Worst Person in the World) has been added to the cast in an unknown role.

When will Weapons premiere?

Weapons is expected to hit the big screen during the course of 2024. New Line Cinema obtained the rights to the director’s story, so the project has already found a home and shooting could begin any day now.

Members of the production company released a statement saying “Zach proved with Barbarian that he could create a visceral experience for audiences and that he has mastered all the tools of a great filmmaker. We couldn’t be happier that he chose New Line Cinema to be the home for his next film and hopefully the first of many”.