Wednesday is one of the most popular characters not only in television but also in literature. She was first played by Lisa Loring, then Christina Ricci and now Jenna Ortega. But why is she called that way? Here, find out the origin of her name.

Wednesday is not only the new Netflix and Tim Burton series starring Jenna Ortega, but it is also the name of the most unruly and rebellious of the Addams family. The production of the popular streaming platform has been listed as one of the most watched new releases, having only one day of premiere.

The new story portrays the life of a teenage Wesnesday at Nevermore Academy, a special school for kids with certain abilities and outcasts. When a mysterious force embarks on a wave of monstrous murders in the local town, she must try to master her emerging psychic ability and help her parents while making new friends.

Charles Addams is responsible for creating the dark story of the peculiar family that has captivated the world for years. He worked for a short time as an advertising cartoonist before starting to market his first comic strip to The New Yorker in 1933. He became known due to the appearance of the iconic characters, always sinister and related to death.

Where does the name Wednesday come from?

At first, when Charles distributed the cartoons in The New Yorker, the members of the Addams family had no names. But when the characters were adapted for the 1964 television series, the author gave the name Wednesday to the only daughter of the clan, led by Morticia and Gomez.

There are several theories about the origin of the popular character's name. At first it was said to be based on the nursery rhyme Monday's Child, which goes "Wednesday's Child is full of woe".

On the other hand, another of the installed theories says it comes from actress and poet Joan Blake, an acquaintance of Addams. "I was staying with my college roommate. She threw a big party, which Addams attended", she wrote in the New Yorker, via The AV Club.

She said she was depressed sitting on the couch when the author approached her and asked her what was wrong. He took her to PJ Clarkes and made her laugh and then told her that his cartoon had become a show and he still didn't have a name for the child. There the poet suggested the name and it was perfect, the rest was history.

How did Charles Addams describe Wednesday?

Wednesday Friday Addams has been described in various ways but none like her creator's original account. "This child is pale and delicate...sensitive and quiet, loves picnics and outings to subway caverns...a solemn girl, dressed up and generally quite lost...reserved and imaginative, poetic, seems disadvantaged and given to occasional tantrums...has six toes on one foot", the author explained.

In addition, her most notable characteristics are her long dark braids, she rarely shows emotion and generally possesses a bitter attitude. She wears only black dresses with white collars, black stockings and black shoes.



