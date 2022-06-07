Netflix will bring the Addams Family back with its upcoming series 'Wednesday', directed by Tim Burton. Check out here everything you need to know about this project such as cast, plot and potential release date.

'Wednesday': Plot, cast, release date and everything you need to know about Tim Burton's series

The Adamms Family will be back thanks to the upcoming Netflix’s new live-action series, Wednesday, which will be directed by Tim Burton. This will be the lastest on screen adaptation to the characters that first appeared in a New Yorker comic strip in the late 1930’s.

The family, which consists of parents Gomez and Morticia Addams, children Wednesday and Pugsley, Uncle Fester, Grandmamam, butler Lurch and Cousin Itt, has been brought to the screen several times before, including in ABC sitcom in the 90’s, two live-action movies, tw animated films, two animated series and another live-action show in 1998.

However, this time, as the title suggests, the show will be focused on Wednesday, who has been portrayed before by several actresses, including Christina Ricci in the two live-action films. Here, check out what we know about this Netflix’s project based on the characters of cartoonist Charles Addams.

Wednesday’s plot: What is the series about?

The series is described as a “coming-of-age comedy”, which will have “sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery,” according to the press release. The show will follow Wednesday as she learns how to control her psychic ability while she also struggles with teenage life in Nevermore Academy. She also will have to prevent a killing spree in the local town, and discover her parents' secret.

Wednesday’ cast: Who will be the titular role?

Actress Jenna Ortega has been cast as Wednesday, while Catherine Zeta-Jones will play matriarch Morticia Addams and Luis Guzmán will play patriarch Gomez Addams. The rest of the cast consists of:

Hunter Doohan

Georgie Farmer

Moosa Mostafa

Emma Myers

Naomi J. Ogawa

Joy Sunday

Percy Hynes White

Phora Birch

Riki Lindhome

Jamie McShane

Wednesday’s trailer and release date

Netflix hasn’t announced an official release date yet for the eight-episode series. However, it’s expected to premiere later this same year. Here, check out the first teaser which shows Ortega as the titular character: