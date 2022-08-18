After the release of the new trailer for Wednesday, several future viewers of the series showed their dissatisfaction with Luis Guzmán for his role. Here we tell you everything you need to know about the controversy surrounding the actor.

Wednesday is the new series inspired by the dark and spooky Addams Family. The production created by Tim Burton and Netflix will arrive on the platform this year, but the exact date is not yet known. The new edition is the perfect opportunity for the director to finally put his stamp on the franchise, as he was going to be in charge of the 1991 film but for certain reasons it was not concluded.

Yesterday afternoon they released the new teaser of what will be the 8-episode series and one of the most important factors, such as the cast, has been revealed. Jenna Ortega will be the protagonist of the story, playing Wednesday Addams. While Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán and Isaac Ordonez will be Morticia, Gomez and Pugsley Addams.

Vanity Fair has revealed what the actors of the quartet look like in their roles and it has caused quite a stir, as one of the leads didn't look the way some wanted him to. Used to seeing the classic Gomez look of Raul Juliá and John Astin, haters have mercilessly attacked Luis Guzmán for his appearance in the series.

Wednesday controversy: Haters don't want Luis Guzman as Gomez Addams

Since the first images appeared, the redesign of the character has caused mixed reviews. Several compared Guzmán to the looks Juliá and Astin had in their respective roles in the 90's movie and the 60's series, due to the fact that the Narcos actor has a stockier appearance.

Gomez Addams has always had a lack of elegance, something completely different from what we have seen in previous productions. No adaptation has ever resembled the original 1930's character as much as Luis Guzmán is doing in Burton's series.

Most comments on social networks have criticized the actor for not having a slender figure or the height of the previous protagonists. He has even been told that he was not sensual enough to play the role of the patriarch of the family. So far Luis has not made any statement but several artists and fans have already come to his defense.

"Gomez looks like the original cartoon strip again and if you don’t think Luis Guzmán is hot (which I’m seeing in the replies), that’s a you problem. I love this", wrote film producer B. J. Colangelo on Twitter.