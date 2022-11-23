Wednesday is finally out and it's time to dive into the new story from Tim Burton, Jenna Ortega and Christina Ricci. Fans were left wanting more after a six-hour marathon, but... will Addams return to Nevermore Academy? Here, check out what's known so far.

Wednesday has been one of the most anticipated releases in Netflix's catalog and after such a long wait it has finally arrived. Fans of the franchise were surprised that it wasn't scheduled for Halloween, but it's been well worth the wait. The story, starring Jenna Ortega and directed by Tim Burton, is poised to debut at the #1 most-watched spot.

The addition of Christina Ricci in the place of Thora Birch has caused a stir among Addams Family fans, as we've seen her bring young Wednesday to life in the iconic films alongside Anjelica Huston, Christopher Lloyd and Raul Julia. This time we will see her play a totally different character. She will be Marilyn Thornhill, a teacher at Nevermore Academy.

The plot follows a teenage girl from a quirky family who, when a mysterious force embarks on a wave of monstrous murders in the local town, must try to master her emerging psychic ability and help her parents while making new friends.

Will Wednesday have a second season?

It's still a little early for Netflix to announce whether or not it will renew the series for a second season, since it premiered on December 23rd. But, the show's creators expect much more from the new incarnation of the Addams family, which stars Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzman as Gomez and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley.

During an interview with Empire about the show's future, co-creator Alfred Gough assured "Miles [Millar] and I are talking to each other about it. There's definitely more you can explore in the Addams world". In contrast, Jenna Ortega told NME that she still has "no idea" if the show will return once again.

What could the second season of Wednesday be about?

There's a roster of several characters and a killer on the loose, so it's likely we won't see all the figures from the first season in Wednesday's second. Given the dark teen's immersion in the new school, the new episodes could have more to do with her family. The focus could be aimed at the Addamses.

Jenna has also assured that the show ties up several loose ends to end after one season, but told NME that "It could go on, but it could also end. I think that's the great thing about the show: we have the choice".

While he then spoke about the season finale and assured that it ends with a "very big" finale and added "I remember there were a lot of night shots. And I remember there was a lot of fire..."

*This note will be updated as new information becomes available.