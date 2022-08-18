Wednesday is one of the most anticipated shows of this year and several iconic appearances have already been revealed, but others are in doubt. Here we tell you whether or not Uncle Fester, one of the family's most beloved characters, will appear in Tim Burton's new series.

Wednesday is the future success of Netflix and Tim Burton, where we will see a new chapter, full of mystery and terror, of the Addams Family. An exceptional cast integrates the dark director's new project, including Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Isaac Ordonez and Jenna Ortega.

As previewed in the trailer, the plot follows the student years of Wednesday Addams, as she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart and solve the mystery that entangled her parents. But it did raise one big question: Will some of the iconic actors from the previous adaptations appear?

Well, Christina Ricci has already confirmed her presence in the eight episodes of the series. It is not yet known exactly what role she will play, but we will be able to see her develop a new character that will be related to her iconic role. Fans are clamoring for the old Addams to snap their fingers again and appear in this new production.

Will Uncle Fester appear in 'Wednesday'?

Good news for Addams Family fans! Uncle Fester will be present in the new adaptation. One of the showrunners, Alfred Gough, confirmed his presence but did not want to make any other comment regarding the character. "We have no comment on Uncle Fester. Just watch the show", he declared.

Theories have already started to emerge and one of them is: Could Uncle Fester be involved in the murder spree that terrorized the local town? This is because Wednesday is the new student at the Nevermore Academy, where we will see her develop some crazy powers and thwart this series of monstrous murders, while trying to solve a supernatural mystery.

Christopher Lloyd could return to play Uncle Fester in Wednesday?

With Ricci returning to the Addams Family on screen, fans are clamoring for Christopher Lloyd to return to light the lampshades in his iconic role as Uncle Fester. It would be one of the big surprises they have in store for viewers.

For the moment they have not revealed who will be in charge of bringing to life one of the most iconic members of the clan. The producers are keeping all the details under lock and key so that the new Fester will light up the screen when the series hits the streaming platform this Halloween.