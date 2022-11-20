Pennywise is back! Andy Muschietti, Bill Skarsgard and Stephen King are planning a new project related to the world of the evil clown. Welcome to Derry is the new prequel from HBO and Warner Bros. Discovery. Here, check out all about the series.

Andy Muschietti is responsible for creating one of the latest horror masterpieces: the new versions of Stephen King's classic, It. The film starring Bill Skarsgard will have a prequel and is one of the few projects that HBO has not yet canceled since its incorporation to Discovery.

Although the Argentine director's second installment was not as well received, Warner. Bros. decided to continue with the production and present the proposal. It: Chapter One went on to gross $701.8 million at the box office, while Chapter Two only earned $473.1 million. But the new Pennywise story is expected to be a huge success.

Not many details are known yet, but it has been confirmed who will be the showrunners of the fiction. Muschietti will be the main producer, while Jason Fuchs, who has been involved in the franchise before, will return as producer along with Brad Caleb Kane.

What is 'Welcome to Derry' about?

There are not many details about the plot but it is known that it is a prequel to It, so the focus will be on Pennywise. One of the most important points will be to know the origins of the evil clown.

It is likely that we will see a bit of how he was in his human form, so maybe there will be more scenes of Skarsgard without makeup. We will also see him deal with different situations that will have nothing to do with the Losers' Club.

On which platform will 'Welcome to Derry' be released?

The It series is coming to HBO Max. Sarah Aubrey, head of production of the streaming platform, assured that the project will be "insane" and "terrifying". As expected, it still has no release date, but it is estimated that filming will begin in 2023 and perhaps by the end of that same year or early 2024 it will arrive to the catalog.

On the other hand, the president of originals also confessed "We've been working very closely with Jason Fuchs, Brad Caleb Kane, Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti. They're so into this mythology, they have such a firm handle on the storytelling of these characters and also on the insane scares they're putting into things".

"Sometimes I'm like, 'What's wrong with them?' These are wild ways they're coming up with to terrify us. You'll be hearing more specifically about that development very soon. Andy is very involved in every part of this, so that's the real recipe for success and delighting the fans", she finished.