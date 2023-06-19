Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney surprised the world in 2020 when they took ownership of the Wrexham AFC, an historic Welsh football club settled in a working-class community in northeast Wales. However, their story was documented in the FX’s TV docuseries, which has become a sleeper hit.

The first season of the series chronicles their journey as the chairmen of the club during the 2021-22 season. At the time, Wrexham was attempting to secure promotion into the EFL League Two, the fourth level of the English football league system, for the first time in 15 years.

However, as the Reynolds and McElhenney might be the hook, the show actually focuses more on the community and the team, including coaches and players, as well as staff members and fans. So, when is the second season coming out?

When is the second season of ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ coming out?

While Reynolds and McElhenney confirmed the second season right after the finale of the first one on Twitter, there’s no official release date yet. It’s expected to come out later this year, and as the first one was released in August, it could have a similar date.

Fans of the series will remember that the first season ended with the Wrexham AFC not achieving their goal of promotion. However, as they did so in the 2022-23 season, they will finally watch all the hard work paying off.

Reynolds told Variety that he was “so grateful for the experiences of that first big season, even with the fact that the club didn’t get promoted, because it laid the groundwork for one of the most exciting seasons, I think, in National League football history. I don’t think I’ve ever felt anxiety ratcheted up like [at the end of the 2022-23 season]. It wasn’t enjoyable for me.”