The famous futuristic series has been canceled after four seasons, due to several reasons. Westworld had been ranked as one of HBO's most watched series at one point, but it didn't manage to stay consolidated for long. Here, check out why no more episodes will be released.

Westworld was one of HBO's most famous series, as was Euphoria in its time. Starring several stars, such as Evan Rachel Wood and Aaron Paul, it went on to earn 54 Emmy Award nominations in recent years. Thanks to this, the creators were planning to create a fifth and final season to bring the story to a fitting conclusion.

Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the show's executive producers and writers, expressed in October that they wanted to continue developing the story for a while longer. They explained that they "always had an ending idea in mind" and that they "hadn't reached it yet". But it seems that this will not happen and the platform will leave the futuristic series without a proper conclusion.

Both assured to The Hollywood Reporter that the new leadership of Warner Bros. Discovery (owners of HBO) did not influence the decision to cancel after the fourth season. David Zaslav, the company's CEO, is targeting some adjustments and cost-cutting. It is not the first production to suffer the consequences, as Fantastic Beasts has also been thrown into the trash can.

HBO canceled Westworld due to loss of viewership

During the third season of the series, the audience numbers dropped sharply. This was rebounded in the fourth installment but it was not enough for HBO and Warner Bros. Discovery. Viewers were not very engaged with the last episodes of the show and the ratings dropped exponentially.

HBO expressed in a statement what was the course of Westworld and they said "For four seasons, Lisa and Jonah took the audience on a mind-challenging odyssey that raises the bar at every turn. We are so grateful to them, the talent-packed cast, producers and entire crew, as well as our partners at Kilter FIlms, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television. It has been thrilling to follow them on this journey".