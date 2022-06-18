HBO's dystopian neo-western 'Westworld', starring Evan Rachel Wood, James Marsden and Jeffrey Wright, is coming back with its fourth season. Here, check out the release date and schedule.

The dystopian neo-western ‘Westworld’ will come back to HBO with its fourth season. The show has been a success with audiences and critics, winning a total of 9 Primetime Emmy Awards out of 54 nominations.

The first season of the show, one of the most watched for HBO, was released in 2016, while the eight-episode third season premiered on March 15, 2020. While last season received more mixed reviews, the channel renewed the show for another season.

So far, there’s not much details about what fans can expect for the next chapter. It has been confirmed that Evan Rachel Wood will come back to the show, however, portraying a different character. Here, check out when the series is coming back.

Westworld: When is Season 4 premiering?

The fourth season of Westworld will premiere on HBO on Sunday, June 26 and it will have eight episodes too. Every episode will air weekly on Sundays at 9 PM EST like the previous three seasons. The finale is set to drop on August 14.

The first teaser of the show was released two weeks ahead of the premiere. Co-creator Lisa Joy revealed that Rachel Wood was coming back to the show but not as Dolores, but as a new character named Christina for the new season, during the show AFX’s panel.

Meanwhile, James Marsden, Jeffery Wright, Thandie Newton, Tessa Thompson, Ed Harris, Luke Hemsworth, Angela Sarafyan and Aaron Paul will be reprising their roles. Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose, Aurora Perrineau and Daniel Wu are the new additions to the cast.