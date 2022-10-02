We are only 29 days away from one of the most fun and spooky celebrations of the year: Halloween. Soon we will have to start thinking about the costumes that can be used and what better than doing a movie marathon to get some original ideas. Here is a list of the 20 best cult productions and where to watch them.

What are the best cult movies to watch on Halloween?

Halloween is coming and what better than to spend the next few weeks doing a big horror movie marathon until it's time for costume parties and candy collecting. Several new productions are about to be released such as Halloween Ends and Hocus Pocus 2. The classic villains are coming back to haunt us once again.

There's room for slashers like Freddy vs Jason and more on the chilly fall nights ahead. Many cult films stand out for their style, as has been the case with Ti West's X, starring Mia Goth and Jenna Ortega, and a second installment titled Pearl recently came out.

It's been several years since horror movies or franchises are not what they used to be. There are very few productions that really shake the viewer's mind and give them nightmares. The time has come to name the 20 best cult movies that exist to this day. Here is the list of the horrors you can't miss this 31st:

Halloween 2022: Top 20 cult movies and where to watch them

1. The Craft (1996)

Sara has just arrived in Los Angeles and, although she initially feels isolated among her new high school classmates, she soon befriends three girls with whom she shares not only a passion for the occult, but also special powers.

Available on Paramount+.

2. Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)

A group of seven friends prepare a party in a secluded house during a hurricane and because the weather does not allow them to leave the place, they decide to start playing a game called Bodies, bodies, bodies: in which they have to solve fake murders. Due to the lies and secrets they have between them, the game starts to go wrong and the bonds of friendship begin to break. However, they soon discover that a real murder has taken place and they have to look for the murderer among them again.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

3. X (2022)

In 1979, a film crew attempts to shoot an adult film in rural Texas. However, when the homeowners trap them, they must fight to survive.

Available on Hulu.

4. Candyman (2021)

A sequel to the 1992 horror film Candyman. The hook-handed, bee-swarming, bee-spitting boogeyman returns to the now gentrified Chicago neighborhood where the legend began.

Available on Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video.

5. The Witch (2015)

New England, 1630. A family composed of a married couple of Christian settlers, parents of five children, lives near a forest to which popular legend attributes a demonic character. Coexistence explodes and the family is torn apart when they suspect that their eldest daughter practices witchcraft, because the crops do not grow and their baby has disappeared.

Available on HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video.

6. Midsommar (2019)

An American couple goes with friends to Midsommar, a summer festival held every 90 years in a remote village in Sweden. However, what seemed to be a dream vacation takes a macabre turn when the villagers invite them to participate in their disturbing festive activities.

Available on Hulu.

7. Get Out (2017)

Chris goes to meet his girlfriend Rose's parents. At first they are charming, if a bit nervous. Chris assumes it's because he's black, but a little later he discovers that his in-laws are hiding a creepy secret.

Available on FXNow.

8. Carrie (1976)

Carrie White, a shy teenager raised by a religious fanatic is constantly humiliated by her high school classmates. However, Carrie is not just any girl, the young girl possesses psychic powers that manifest themselves when she feels dominated by anger. On prom day, the situation becomes unbearable for her.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

9. The Shining (1980)

Jack Torrance becomes a winter caretaker at the Overlook Hotel in Colorado, hoping to overcome his block with writing. He takes up residence there along with his wife, Wendy, and their son, Danny, who is plagued by psychic premonitions. As Jack's writing fails to flow and Danny's visions become more disturbing, Jack uncovers dark secrets of the hotel and begins to become a homicidal maniac, bent on terrorizing his family.

Available on HBO Max.

10. Parasite (2019)

Both Gi Taek and his family are out of work. When their eldest son, Gi Woo, starts tutoring at the Park's wealthy home, the two families, who have much in common despite belonging to two totally different worlds, strike up a relationship with unpredictable results.

Available on Hulu.

11. I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

On the night of the end of the school year, after the celebration, four young people run over a stranger on the winding coastal road. Fearing a scandal that could spoil their bright future, the boys decide to throw the corpse into the sea and keep the secret forever. But a year later they all receive a note with a mysterious message: I know what you did last summer.

Available on Paramount+ and HBO Max.

12. What Ever Happened To Baby Jane? (1962)

Sisters Jane and Blanche Hudson were Hollywood child stars, but their careers followed very different trajectories. While Jane, growing up, was forgotten by the public, Blanche became a successful actress. After a mysterious car accident, Blanche was left wheelchair-bound in the care of her sister Jane who enjoys tormenting her.

Available on HBO Max.

13. The Witches (1990)

Luke is a boy with a passion for mystery stories. One day, the legends told by his grandmother about the existence of witches introduce him to a mysterious world.

Available on HBO Max.

14. Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Jennifer Check is the new star cheerleader at a rural and seemingly peaceful Minnesota high school, but Jennifer will be possessed by strange and malevolent forces that will drive her to murder all of her classmates.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

15. American Psycho (2000)

In the 1980s, Patrick Bateman is a successful man obsessed with competition and material perfection, who uses the most expensive male cosmetics, gym equipment, solarium and other aesthetic machinery to achieve an athletic and well-groomed body, a material identifier of social success.

Available on HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video.

16. Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

A married couple moves into a New York apartment without suspecting that their elderly neighbors belong to a satanic cult. When Rosemary becomes pregnant, she gradually becomes isolated and the truth about her baby is revealed after she has it.

Available on fuboTV and Hulu.

17. Silence Of The Lambs (1991)

After a series of crimes in which the victims were missing part of their skin, an FBI agent begins her own race to find the murderer. To solve the case, the agent in charge will have to meet with Dr. Hannibal Lecter.

Available on fuboTV and Hulu.

18. The Innocents (2021)

During the glowing Nordic summer, a group of children reveal their dark and mysterious powers while the adults are not looking.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

19. Blood And Black Lace (1964)

A masked killer, who uses a metal glove to commit the murders, threatens the clients of a beauty salon in Rome.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

20. Suspiria (1977)

A New York dancer enrolls in a haunted dance academy run by witches in the Black Forest.

Available on Kanopy and Tubi.